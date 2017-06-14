Listen to the arguments heard by the Supreme Court on consolidated petitions to nullify martial law in Mindanao

Published 6:08 AM, June 15, 2017

The Supreme Court (SC) is on the last day of its 3-day oral arguments on Thursday, June 15.

The oral arguments began on Tuesday, June 13 on 3 consolidated petitions, which seek to nullify President Rodrigo Duterte's Proclamation Number 216 or martial law in Mindanao. (READ: Questions you need to ask about martial law in Mindanao)

Defending Duterte will be Solicitor General Jose Calida, who will go up against 3 groups of petitioners: minority lawmakers led by Albay 1st District Representative Edcel Lagman, militant groups led by Lumad leader Eufemia Cullamat, and Marawi residents led by Mindanao State University (MSU) Professor Norkaya Mohamad.

Expected today as compelled by the Supreme Court are Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana and Armed Forces of the Philippines chief of staff Eduardo Año.

Listen to the oral arguments. – Rappler.com