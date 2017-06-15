A joint military and police team nab Mohammad Noaim Maute alias Abu Jadid early Thursday in Cagayan de Oro City

Published 10:16 AM, June 15, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – A suspected bomber of the Maute Group was arrested in Cagayan de Oro City on Thursday, June 15, a military official confirmed.

Brigadier General Gilbert Gapay, spokesperson of martial law implementation in Eastern Mindanao, said in a statement that Mohammad Noaim Maute alias Abu Jadid was arrested in Cagayan de Oro City early Thursday.

A team composed of the Martial Law Implementing Unit, Cagayan de Oro police, and the Criminal Investigation and Detection Unit-10 (CIDU-10) nabbed Maute at 6:30 am in Sta Cruz, Macasandig, Cagayan de Oro City.

"Subject is a suspected bomber of the Maute terrorist group. The subject personality is currently undergoing investigation at CDOC PNP," Gapay said.

Maute, said to be an Arabic teacher by profession, was reportedly found with a fake Mindanao State University ID with the name, Alfaiz P. Mamintal.

Maute is among the subjects of Arrest Order No. 1 issued by Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, the administrator of martial law in Mindanao, on May 31. (READ: DOCUMENTS: Read government releases on martial law in Mindanao)

President Rodrigo Duterte imposed martial law in Mindanao on May 23, the first day of the Maute Group's attack on Marawi City in Lanao del Sur, to stamp out the threat of the Islamic State (ISIS).

The Maute Group has claimed links to ISIS. – with a report from Bea Cupin / Rappler.com