(3rd UPDATE) Malacañang's statement comes after an Australian journalist was hit by a stray bullet while covering the Marawi crisis

Published 1:46 PM, June 15, 2017

MANILA, Philippines (3rd UPDATE) – Malacañang has this to say to journalists risking their lives to cover the Marawi crisis: stay objective and out of trouble.

"First and foremost, I think they should try to be as objective as possible," said Presidential Spokesman Ernesto Abella on Thursday, June 15, during a Palace press conference.

He was asked for the Palace's message to reporters in Marawi City after a foreign journalist, Adam Harvey of the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC), was hit in the neck by a stray bullet. Harvey, in a brief interview with reporters, had said he was "fine."

Abella appealed to journalists to see the acts of local terrorists "in the context that this is basically an action of rebellion."

The spokesman hopes "they report along these lines, they are objective, and they stay out of trouble." (READ: FAST FACTS: What you should know about the Maute Group)



Abella, following the press conference, then released a statement on the matter, this time also emphasizing that journalists' safety must be the priority.

"We call on the media courageously covering the situation in Marawi to remain true to your profession in delivering timely, accurate, and relevant news to our people. After all, part of any journalist's sacred calling is to bear witness to the truth," said Abella in his statement.

"While I understand that you would not shirk your duty in the pursuit of any story, bear in mind that there's no story more valuable than one's life. Take the necessary precautions and stay safe while covering conflicts."

Military spokesman Brigadier General Restituto Padilla also warned that Marawi City "remains a dangerous place because of the existing terrorists."

"[Our] advice to the members of the media covering Marawi, remain in the safe zones, please do not violate it for your safety. Even if it's a safe zone, there's a possibility of stray bullets in the area," Padilla said.

Both Filipino and foreign journalists have traveled to Marawi and surrounding cities to cover the conflict which, on Thursday, enters its 24th day.

Media reports have sought to keep the public updated on the status of government efforts against the terrorists and the condition of evacuees, among other things.

There has been some debate about whether to call the actions of the Maute Group in Marawi "rebellion" or "terrorism." (READ: Maute mother charged in CDO court for rebellion)

Duterte, saying it is clearly rebellion, declared martial law in Mindanao hours after the clashes broke out on May 23. According to the military, the group planned to take over Marawi in order to set up a wilayat or province of the Islamic State (ISIS).

Martial law remains in effect for a maximum of 60 days, unless Duterte seeks an extension and gets congressional approval.

The Supreme Court is also holding oral arguments on petitions questioning the President's declaration. – with a report from Bea Cupin / Rappler.com