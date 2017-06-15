Adam Harvey of the Australian TV network ABC is hit by a stray bullet as he took photos inside the provincial capitol compound

Published 3:11 PM, June 15, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – A foreign journalist covering government clashes with local terrorist groups in Marawi City, Lanao del Sur survived a stray bullet that hit his neck on Thursday, June 15.

The journalist, Adam Harvey of the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC), was reportedly taking photos inside the compound of the provincial capitol when the incident happened.

"One of the members of foreign press stationed here at the provincial capitol to cover the ongoing crisis got hit by a stray bullet and was rushed to the infirmary now being manned by doctors from Amai Pakpak Medical Center. He is declared out of danger," Zia Alonto Adiong, spokesperson of the provincial crisis management committee, said in a Facebook post.

Harvey gave updates on his situation on his Twitter account.

Thanks everyone - I'm okay. Bullet is still in my neck, but it missed everything important. pic.twitter.com/PBYfdrTTa6 — Adam Harvey (@adharves) June 15, 2017

It was the first known incident involving a journalist covering the crisis that marked its 24th day on Thursday. But there were at least 3 previous incidents of media vehicles in Marawi City reportedly hit by stray bullets.

The capitol, the nearby headquarters of the Army's 103rd Brigade, and other areas previously declared "cleared of Maute presence" had been the subject of harassment in recent days. Snipers appeared to be indiscriminately firing at these locations from a distance.

On June 9, a sniper bullet pierced through a wall of a mosque near the brigade headquarters and killed a 14-year-old boy who was praying inside.

The incident happened a day after a cancelled visit of President Rodrigo Duterte to the camp.

– Carmela Fonbuena / Rappler.com