Published 1:44 PM, June 16, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) announced Friday, June 16, that foreign nationals and former Filipino citizens retiring in the Philippines may avail themselves of social health insurance benefits starting July 1.

This expansion of PhilHealth coverage to include foreign retirees is based on amemorandum of understanding (MOU) signed by PhilHealth and the Philippine Retirement Authority (PRA) in 2015 that aims to "promote the country as a retirement haven for qualified foreigners."

Under the MOU, qualified foreign retirees registered with the PRA, as well as former Filipinos citizens, may enroll with PhilHealth as members of the informal economy category.

The PRA will facilitate foreign retirees' enrollment into the Philippines' National Health Insurance Program. To enroll with PhilHealth, the retirees must:

Submit the properly filled out PhilHealth Member Registration Form (PMRF) for Foreign Nationals to the PRA Head Office in Makati City, or to any of its satellite offices nationwide.

Submit enrollment requirements such as Special Resident Retiree’s Visa, and a granted permanent residency status (pursuant to Section 9-d of Executive Order 1037).

Foreign nationals who are residing or working in the country with a valid Alien Certificate of Registration Identity Card from the Bureau of Immigration may submit their PMRF for Foreign Nationals to a local health insurance office nearest them.

What medical care services are member-foreign nationals and their qualified dependents entitled to?

According to PhilHealth, these members may avail themselves of inpatient and outpatient benefits and other special benefit packages available in any PhilHealth-accredited health care institutions in the country.

They are, however, not entitled to the Z benefit packages, reimbursements for all confinements abroad, and benefits for women about to give birth.

PhilHealth said the annual premium contribution rate for PRA foreign retirees and foreign citizens is P15,000 and P17,000, respectively. – Rappler.com