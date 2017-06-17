Published 8:11 AM, June 17, 2017
Updated 8:11 AM, June 17, 2017
CELEBRATION. Runners covered in colored powder celebrate after taking part in the 2017 Color Run at the Luzhniki Olympic Complex in Moscow on June 11, 2017. Photo by Maxim Zmeyev/AFP
EQUALITY PARADE. A demonstrator looks on as LGBT members and their supporters take part in the Equality March for Unity & Pride parade in Washington DC on June 11, 2017. Photo by Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP
SYMPATHY. President Rodrigo Duterte condoles with bereaved families as he honors the Philippine Marines killed in anti-terror operations in Marawi City during the transfer of the soldiers' remains in Villamor Air Base in Pasay City on June 11, 2017. Malacañang Photo
EMOTIONAL. Local government employees cry as Lanao del Sur Vice Governor Mamintal Adiong Jr (not seen) gives a speech after the flag-raising ceremony. Photo by Noel Celis/AFP
POWER SHORTAGE. Palestinian children at home reading books by candlelight due to an electricity shortage in Gaza City on June 13, 2017. Photo by Thomas Coex/AFP
CORDONED OFF. Police man a security cordon as a huge fire engulfs the Grenfell Tower early June 14, 2017, in west London. Photo by Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP
ATTACK. Smoke rises from buildings following an air strike on a rebel-held area in Daraa, Syria, on June 14, 2017. Photo by Mohamad Abazeed/ AFP
CASUALTY. Texas Representative Roger Williams, coach of the US House Republican baseball team, arrives on crutches at a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington DC on June 14, 2017. Photo by Saul Loeb/AFP
INTERNALLY DISPLACED. A mother and her baby rest at an evacuation center at the Buru-on Barangay Hall in Iligan City on June 15, 2017. Photo by Noel Celis/AFP
IN GRIEF. Two women embrace in front of messages left on a wall of condolence following the blaze at Grenfell Tower in west London on June 15, 2017. Photo by Daniel Leal Olivas/AFP
VEGAN ZOMBIES. Protestors dressed as zombies demonstrate in front of a KFC outlet in Sydney, Australia, on June 15, 2017. Photo by Saeed Khan/AFP
CRASH LANDING. Airsign, which operates the blimp, disputes earlier reports the pilot had parachuted out, saying he went down with the aircraft but that he's 'expected to be OK.' Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images/AFP
PRAYERS. Indonesian Muslims read the Qu'ran on the 21st day of holy month of Ramadan at the Al Akbar mosque in Surabaya on June 16, 2017. Photo by Juni Kriswanto/AFP
BLACK FRIDAY PROTEST. Youth activists call for an end to martial law in Mindanao during a protest rally in Manila on June 16, 2017. Photo by Ben Nabong/Rappler
–Rappler.com