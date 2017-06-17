IN PHOTOS: Duterte back in public eye
In his first public appearance in 5 days, President Rodrigo Duterte delivers a speech at the 50th founding anniversary of Agusan del Norte in Cabadbaran City then visits troops at the 4ID command post in Butuan City
Published 10:06 PM, June 17, 2017
Updated 10:40 PM, June 17, 2017
MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte was back in the public eye on Saturday, June 17, his first appearance in 5 days after battling "fatigue."
The President delivered a speech in Cabadbaran City to mark the 50th founding anniversary of Agusan del Norte province, where he said he had no intention to snub his first Philippine Independence Day rites as Chief Executive – his body "was overwhelmed" and he just "really needed to rest."
The President then visited the 4th Infantry Division Advance Command Post in Butuan City where he addressed troops and had a boodle fight with security officials and military officers.
AGUSAN DEL SUR VISIT. President Rodrigo Duterte delivers his keynote message at the 50th Founding Anniversary celebration of Agusan del Norte at the Caraga State University in Cabadbaran City on June 17, 2017. Photo by Kiwi Bulaclac/Presidential Photo
CHOPPER RIDE. President Rodrigo Duterte waves at his supporters before leaving the Caraga State University in Cabadbaran City on June 17, 2017. Photo by Karl Norman Alonzo/Presidential Photo
CAMP WELCOME. 4th Infantry Division officers welcome President Rodrigo at the 4ID Advance command Post in Butuan City on June 17, 2017. Photo by Karl Norman Alonzo/Presidential Photo
BOODLE FIGHT. President Rodrigo Duterte has a boodle fight with security officials and military officers at the 4th Infantry Division Advance command post in Butuan City on June 17, 2017. Photo by Robinson Niñal Jr/Presidential Photo
SNIPER'S VIEW. President Rodrigo Duterte peers through the scope of a sniper rifle at the inspection of firearms recovered by troops of the 4th Infantry Division in Butuan City on June 17, 2017. Photo by Robinson Ninal Jr/Presidential Photo
