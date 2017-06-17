In his first public appearance in 5 days, President Rodrigo Duterte delivers a speech at the 50th founding anniversary of Agusan del Norte in Cabadbaran City then visits troops at the 4ID command post in Butuan City

Published 10:06 PM, June 17, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte was back in the public eye on Saturday, June 17, his first appearance in 5 days after battling "fatigue."

The President delivered a speech in Cabadbaran City to mark the 50th founding anniversary of Agusan del Norte province, where he said he had no intention to snub his first Philippine Independence Day rites as Chief Executive – his body "was overwhelmed" and he just "really needed to rest."

The President then visited the 4th Infantry Division Advance Command Post in Butuan City where he addressed troops and had a boodle fight with security officials and military officers.

– Rappler.com