The remains of Ligaya Moore have yet to be found since the massive blaze engulfed the Grenfell Tower on June 14

Published 9:20 PM, June 18, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine embassy in the United Kingdom said Ligaya Moore, the Filipina who has been missing after the Grenfell Tower fire in London, is now presumed dead.

"The Embassy has the sad task to announce that despite our diligent search made in coordination with the Metropolitan Police (MetPolice) and the Filipino community in London, Mrs Ligaya Moore has not been found," said the embassy in a Facebook post on Sunday, June 18.



"She has now been included by the MetPolice as among those presumed to have perished in the Grenfell Tower tragedy. Her next of kin have been informed. Our thoughts go out to her family and loved ones as we hope for the recovery of her mortal remains," it added.

Moore, who was said to be living alone, remains missing days after the fire engulfed the 27-storey apartment building on June 14. The Guardian earlier reported that Moore was 79 years old.

There are now 58 presumed dead from the massive blaze.

The Philippine embassy earlier confirmed Filipinos were among those injured. The embassy said it is coordinating with the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration, the Department of Foreign Affairs, and the Filipino community in London for assistance to the victims.

The embassy urged victims to identify themselves and reach out by sending an email to grenfellpinoy@gmail.com or texting 07802790695. – Rappler.com