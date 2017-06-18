A namesake of Binalbagan Vice Mayor Samuel Gavaran is on the arrest order issued by Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana

Published 1:15 AM, June 19, 2017

NEGROS OCCIDENTAL, Philippines – The vice mayor of Binalbagan town here was cleared by Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana of supposed links to the Maute Group.

Lorenzana, the administrator of martial law in Mindanao, earlier issued an arrest order for some 200 members and supporters of local terrorist groups, including the Maute Group. The arrest order included a certain Samuel Gavaran.

Binalbagan Vice Mayor Samuel Gavaran vehemently denied any links to terrorists.

His wife, Delilah Gavaran, said Lorenzana himself called them on Thursday night, June 15, clearing the vice mayor's name and clarifying that the one on the list is just his namesake from Northern Mindanao.

Mrs Gavaran also said intelligence officers of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) came to neighboring areas – Himamaylan City, Hinigaran, and Isabela – in recent days to verify the background of the vice mayor.

"They did not get information that my husband has links to Maute. The people told them that he is a good man," she said.

Binalbagan Mayor Emmanuel Aranda had also defended Gavaran, saying he believes that the vice mayor has no connections to the Maute Group.

Clashes between the Maute Group and government troops, which began in Marawi City on May 23, prompted President Rodrigo Duterte to declare martial law in the entire Mindanao. The battle continues in Marawi City. – Rappler.com