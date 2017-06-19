The SC vacancy is for Justice Bienvenido Reyes who will retire on July 6. After Reyes, Justice Jose Mendoza will retire on August 13.

MANILA, Philippines – The Judicial and Bar Council (JBC) will begin on Monday, June 19, public interviews of applicants eyeing a slot in the Supreme Court (SC).

Up first on Monday will be Court Administrator and former face of the SC, Midas Marquez, followed by Court of Appeals (CA) Associate Justices Apolinario Bruselas, Rosmari Carandang, Stephen Cruz, Ramon Bato, Andres Reyes, Jose Reyes and Ramon Paul Hernando.

Four other applicants will no longer be interviewed because their previous interviews are still valid. They are Pasay Judge Rowena Apao-Adlawan, CA Justices Japar Dimaampao, Amy Lazaro Javier, and law school dean Rita Linda Ventura-Jimeno. – Rappler.com