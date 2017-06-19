A total of 26 civilians have been killed

Published 5:06 PM, June 19, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – A total of 59 soldiers and 3 policemen have been killed since terrorists seized Marawi last May 23, latest government data released on Monday, June 19, said.

The same data showed that 26 civilians and 257 terrorists have been killed in Marawi as of Sunday, June 18, according to Colonel Edgard Arevalo, chief of the military’s public information office.

The battle is entering its 5th week, with no immediate end in sight. More than 100,000 residents have fled the city, the trading center of the two Lanao provinces.

The military earlier said at least a hundred hostages remained trapped in the battle zone in the city’s financial district.

Clashes erupted on May 23 after the military attempted to capture alleged terror leader Isnilon Hapilon in one of the city's villages. Hapilon has been tagged as the ISIS leader in Mindanao. – Rappler.com