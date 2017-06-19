The AFP Civil Relations Service says it wants to show soldiers in Marawi City that their fellow Filipinos support them

Published 6:40 PM, June 19, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) is selling t-shirts in a bid to boost the morale of soldiers battling terrorists in Marawi City.

The AFP Civil Relations Service (CRS) had t-shirts printed with the message "Support Our Troops."

AFP CRS chief Brigadier General Ronnie Evangelista said on Monday, June 19, that they are selling these at P150 each – not for profit as they are just breaking even – but to show troops that their fellow Filipinos support them. (READ: #SalamatSaSerbisyo: Netizens show support for Marawi soldiers, cops)

Evangelista said the t-shirts will be sold to the public at the AFP CRS office and at Gate 1 of Camp Aguinaldo, the military's national headquarters in Quezon City.

A total of 59 soldiers and 3 policemen have been killed since clashes with terrorists erupted in Marawi City on May 23. (READ: PH honors 'heroes of Marawi' with noontime salute)

The clashes prompted President Rodrigo Duterte to declare martial law in the entire Mindanao, a proclamation that is being challenged before the Supreme Court. Martial law remains in effect for a maximum of 60 days, unless Duterte seeks an extension and gets congressional approval. – Rappler.com