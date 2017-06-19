When it gets P11.75 billion more in budget, the PNP does fewer neighborhood patrols, investigations, serving of warrants, and capture of high value targets

Published 8:04 PM, June 19, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – In 2016, cops patrolled neighborhoods less frequently, conducted fewer investigations, slowed down in serving arrest warrants to wanted persons, and captured less high value targets, compared to 2015.

Yet, last year, the Philippine National Police (PNP) spent P11.754 billion more than the year before that – P127.153 billion in 2016, from P115.399 billion in 2015.

The major drop in police performance was reflected in the summary of the PNP Performance Targets and Accomplishments, which the organization submitted to the Commission on Audit. Government auditors released the 2016 report last June 15.

The PNP's financial statements showed the organization had 7,410 additional uniformed personnel in 2016. It had a total of 168,742, up from 161,332 in 2015. In addition, it hired 11,781 non-uniformed personnel as support staff last year.

According to the 2015 Major Final Output/Performance Indicators of the PNP, the “number of foot at mobile patrol operations conducted” reached 11,718,429. In 2016, this dropped to 11,464,715 – or 253,714 less.

The “number of crime investigations undertaken” was at 675,816 in 2015. The number dropped to 583,774 – or 92,042 less – in 2016.

There were 22,542 “arrested persons within 30 days upon receipt of warrant of arrest” in 2015, and this went down to 17,125 in 2016 – or 5,417 less.

Of the arrests made in 2015, 39.09% were “most wanted persons/high value targets.” The percentage dropped to more than half, at 15.14%, in 2016. – Rappler.com