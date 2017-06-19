National Capital Region Police Office chief Director Oscar Albayalde urges the public not to spread the still unverified document on social media

Published 10:35 PM, June 19, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Be careful about what you share on social media.

The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) on Monday, June 19, said it was "investigating" a supposed internal police memorandum about an alleged plot to bomb parts of Metro Manila.

"At the advent of technology, the spread of information, factual or unverified via social media, is fast and boundless," said NCRPO chief Director Oscar Albayalde in a statement on Monday evening.

"Today, a document allegedly from the Station Intelligence Branch of Valenzuela Police Station was circulated via Facebook, personal messages, and other platforms. The spread was too fast that even before we confirmed its validity it's already everywhere. Following this I have ordered the Northern Police District Director Bong Fajardo to investigate the document handling procedure at the Valenzuela Police Station," said Albayalde.

In the supposed memo, the Valenzuela City Police Station's intelligence branch informed community precincts about a "Plan Bombing in Metro Manila."

The memo, which was dated June 16 and was supposedly written by the city's intelligence chief, detailed a supposed plot by the Maute Group to "conduct bombing in Trinoma, Quezon City, SM Cubao, Quezon City Circle, certain places in Quiapo and Makati."

It reminded community precincts to "initiate counter security measures to prevent government casualty and attacks from the enemy, particularly PNP stations/AFP units and vital installations in your respective AORs (areas of responsibility)."

Albayalde called on the public to "stop the spread or posting" of the still unverified document.

Still, he said police "do not take for granted any information reported to us."

"We process every information received and task our police on the ground to validate all these so that we will be able to address any threat immediately and appropriately," the NCRPO chief added.

The supposed memo comes as government troops continue to flush out terrorists in Marawi, who attempted to take control of the city on May 23.

President Rodrigo Duterte placed the entire Mindanao island under martial law, partly to quell the threat of the Maute and Abu Sayyaf groups, who earlier pledged allegiance to international terror group Islamic State (ISIS). (READ: 20 ISIS cell groups operate in Mindanao – Calida)

Police in the National Capital Region have remained on alert following a string of high-profile events and the declaration of martial law in Mindanao. – Rappler.com