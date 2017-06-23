(UPDATED) The Manila Police District homicide chief confirms Jessie Carlos is the only person of interest after running tests on evidence found in the crashed BMW

Published 12:10 PM, June 23, 2017

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – Resorts World gunman Jessie Javier Carlos is the main "person of interest" in the investigation into the death of lawyer Elmer Mitra Jr and casino financier Alvin Cruzin, Senior Inspector Rommel Anicete, Manila Police District homicide division chief, confirmed to Rappler.

Mitra, 38, and Cruzin, 43, were killed inside a moving vehicle at about 10 pm on June 1, shortly before the attack on Resorts World Manila in Pasay City happened. 38 persons, including Carlos, died in the casino.

According to the Manila police report, witnesses saw a gray BMW with plate XDX-993 traversing Perez Street at the corner of Belen Street in Paco, Manila. It crashed and turned upside down. The crash was followed by multiple gunshots. Moments later, a passenger was seen crawling out of the backseat of the car and went toward Apacible Street.

The passenger, reported to be 5'9" in height, was wearing a dark-colored t-shirt and khaki pants – similar to the clothes Carlos was wearing hours before he went to Resorts World. He was captured in a CCTV footage from his area of residence in Sta Cruz, Manila.

On June 7, Anicete's team discovered pants of a similar color by the entrance of Carlos' house. A DNA test is being conducted to confirm if the traces of blood in it were Carlos'.

Other pieces of evidence recovered from the BMW were 4 fired cartridges, 6 live bullets, and a 9-mm caliber Tanfoglio pistol.

While ballistic examination results showed the weapon used to kill Mitra and Cruzin was not registered to Carlos, Anicete says the gun owner's participation in the murder is "less possible" after confirming the latter's whereabouts on June 1.

The gun's registration, expired since 2013, was traced to a man who has been living abroad since 2010. Anicete requested to keep the man's identity anonymous until further investigation has been completed.

Mitra and Cruzin suffered from multiple gunshot wounds to the back of their heads.

Elmer Mitra Jr, also known as Junjun, was a lawyer and an employee at the Philippine National Construction Corporation. He is survived by his wife and 5 children.

Alvin Cruzin was a former Manila cop who retired in 2009 to run as Pasay City councilor. He was also known to be a casino financier and a good friend of Mitra. He is survived by his wife and his children.

Mitra and Cruzin were also seen in Resorts World Manila at about 8 pm on June 1 – a few hours before the Resorts World attack.

Statements from family and friends of both parties have confirmed that Mitra and Cruzin were “acquainted” with Carlos, said Anicete. His motives for killing the two, however, remains unknown.

The damaged BMW has been claimed from Manila Police District by the Mitra family. – Rappler.com