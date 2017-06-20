No Filipino is reported injured in the attack near the Finsbury Park Mosque in London, the Philippines says, as it 'reaffirms its solidarity' with the UK

Published 3:02 PM, June 20, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines condemned on Tuesday, June 20, the terror attack near a UK mosque that left one person dead and 11 others injured.

"The appalling attack stands against the shared values of the Philippines and the UK as peace-loving and tolerant societies that respect all religions," the DFA said in a statement. (READ: London mosque attacker: 'I want to kill all Muslims')

"The Philippines expresses its condolences and sympathy with the victim, the injured, and their families, and reaffirms its solidarity with the United Kingdom in the fight against terrorism and all its forms," the DFA added.

The attack happened early Monday, June 19, when a van plowed into pedestrians near London's Finsbury Park Mosque. London police chief Cressida Dick described it as "quite clearly an attack on Muslims." (READ: Londoners hold vigil for Muslim terror attack victims)

In its statement on Tuesday, the DFA added that the Philippine embassy in London "is monitoring the incident," and that "so far, there are no known Filipino victims."

"The embassy stands ready to offer assistance and calls on the Filipino community to reach out with any information on kababayans (countrymen) possibly affected by this attack," the DFA said.

This attack near a UK mosque is the 4th terror strike in Britain in 4 months.

It was also the 3rd major incident in London this month, after the London Bridge attack and last week's devastating fire in the Grenfell Tower block, in which 79 people are thought to have died.

A Filipina in London, Ligaya Moore, was presumed to have died in the Grenfell Tower fire. – with reports from Agence France-Presse/Rappler.com