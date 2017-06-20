The 12 suspected members of the local terror group had been arrested in a Pagadian City hospital

Published 6:45 PM, June 20, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Twelve suspected members of the Maute terror group were charged with rebellion on Tuesday, June 20, before the regional trial court (RTC) in Cagayan de Oro City.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) filed the charges against suspects Racma Macatuon Talib, Lambo Ampaso Ameril, Amerodin Capga Ameril, Cosnia Talib, Sanabae Saliling Macatuon, Yusoph Taha Halil, Dima Ampaso Ali, Sapacan Sabar Talib, Halil Saliling Ali, Mansawi Imam Gumobat, Huwarda Macatuon Talib, and Alanoden Macatuon Dimarugong.

The suspects were arrested last Friday, June 16, at a Pagadian City hospital, including one other suspect – Junaid Dimarogong – who died while undergoing medical treatment.

Last week, Ominta Romato Maute aka Farhana, mother of the founders of the Maute terror group, and 10 others were also charged with rebellion.

The Maute Group has been locked in clashes with government forces in Marawi City since May 23.

The death toll from the clashes has risen to more than 300.

CDO court to handle cases

The cases against the arrested members of the Maute Group will be handled by the Cagayan de Oro City RTC, while the Supreme Court (SC) has yet to decide whether or not to approve Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II's request to transfer the cases to the Taguig City RTC.

"No action on the request of the Secretary of Justice. In the meantime previous resolution stands," SC Spokesman Theodore Te said in a text message.

The SC had earlier issued a statement on this after Aguirre told reporters on Monday, June 19, that based on his meeting with Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno, the High Court would likely agree to the transfer.

The justice chief had asked the SC to designate the Taguig RTC as a special court to handle the Maute Group's cases for faster resolution. – Rappler.com