A Barlig town local finds Choi Sungkyu, 56, in a thickly forested area in Latang village, Mountain Province

Published 9:23 AM, June 21, 2017

CAGAYAN, Philippines – A Korean hiker who went missing in Mountain Province on June 9 was found alive on Tuesday, June 20.Joint operatives of the Barlig town police in Mountain Province and the local disaster team rescued Choi Sungkyu, 56, in a part of the mountain in the vicinity of Sitio Sicling in Latang village.Choi was last seen in Barlig town and was reportedly bound for Banaue, Ifugao. on June 9. Police lost contact with him on June 13. (READ: Korean hiker missing in Cordillera region Barlig local Joselito Tucyap reportedly saw Choi in a "thickly forested area" in Latang and convinced him to go to with him.Tucyap then alerted the Barlig police, who, upon verification, immediately proceeded to the place to fetch Choi.Choi told rescuers that he drank spring water and even had to drink his own urine to survive.

Senior Inspector Bernard Bone Navarra Betgo, Barlig town police chief, said Choi was brought to the Barlig District Hospital for medical treatment.Choi was immediately hydrated and his blood pressure was stabilized.

"Mr Choi is now reunited with his family, with the Korean embassy consul and other staff, friends and other Korean volunteers who have been giving physical as well as moral support during the 7-day operation," the Mountain Province Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council said in a statement.



Authorities said Choi would be brought to Bontoc on Wednesday, June 21, if his "health condition permits." – Rappler.com