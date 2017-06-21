Duterte lets 9 injured soldiers board the presidential plane to transport them from a Cagayan de Oro military hospital to Manila

Published 6:09 PM, June 21, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Nine soldiers wounded from clashes in Marawi City were given a ride on the presidential plane courtesy of President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday night, June 20.

Palace photos show the 9 soldiers aboard the F-28 presidential jet with Duterte and Special Assistant to the President Bong Go. They were flown to Manila from Cagayan de Oro because doctors required that they be treated in the capital.

The 9 were among the roughly 90 soldiers Duterte visited in Camp Edilberto Evangelista Station Hospital in Cagayan de Oro.

The President gave each of the injured combatants P100,000, a gun, and a cellular phone.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines expressed gratitude for Duterte’s gesture, recalling how the President had promised to turn the presidential plane into an air ambulance for soldiers.

“We’d like to pass on the thanks of our Armed Forces on behalf of the Chief of Staff and the wounded warriors [who] were brought to Manila for further treatment,” said AFP spokesman Brigadier General Restituto Padilla.

However, it’s not clear if Duterte plans to permanently use the presidential plane as an air ambulance. He previously said that once this was done, he would use commercial flights instead for his out-of-town trips. – Rappler.com