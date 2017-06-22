According to a Metropolitan Manila Development Authority report, the increase in trash cost taxpayers P1.84 billion in tipping fees

MANILA, Philippines — Metro Manila is generating too much trash, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) revealed in its report attached to the 2016 Commission on Audit (COA) report released on Wednesday, June 21.

According to the report, the waste generated by the National Capital Region increased by about 450,000 cubic meters, equivalent to some 75,000 truckloads of trash. The MMDA had to haul 10.72 million cubic meters of trash in 2016 compared to just 10.27 million cubic meters in 2015.

At the rate the metropolis is generating trash, the 3 landfills it is using would be rendered unusable by 2037 at the latest, the MMDA report said.

These disposal facilities will be unusable by the following years:

Quezon City Sanitary Land Fill - 2021

Navotas Sanitary Land Fill - 2026

Rizal Provincial Sanitary Landfill - 2037

According to the report, the increase in trash cost taxpayers P1.84 billion through tipping fees. (READ: QC wastes P250M yearly with flawed garbage program)

Traffic violations too

If business and households showed little discipline with their garbage, Metro Manila motorists proved no better.

The report revealed the MMDA recorded a stellar increase of 40,430 apprehensions in 2016, or 110 more violators caught per day compared to 2015.

Constables issued a total of 249,304 traffic tickets in 2016, against 208,874 in 2015.

From this increase in apprehensions, the MMDA earned close to P100 million in traffic fines – P6 million higher than in 2015. – Rappler.com