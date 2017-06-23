Published 7:18 AM, June 24, 2017
Updated 8:36 AM, June 24, 2017
SNIPER'S VIEW. President Rodrigo Duterte peers through the scope of a sniper rifle during an inspection of firearms recovered by troops of the 4th Infantry Division in Butuan City on June 17, 2017. Photo by Robinson Ninal Jr/Presidential Photo
UP IN SMOKE. Marawi residents watch as smoke billows from houses after aerial bombings by air force planes on Maute rebels' positions in Marawi on June 17, 2017. Photo by Noel Celis/AFP
WATER ATTRACTION. A jellyfish is illuminated at the Mystic Aquarium in Mystic, Connecticut. on June 18, 2017. The aquarium was founded in 1973. Photo by Timothy Clary/AFP
FOREST ABLAZE. A wildfire is reflected on a stream at Penela, Coimbra, central Portugal, on June 18, 2017. Photo by Patricia de Melo Moreira/AFP
EYE SCAN. Afghan women refugees wait to scan their eyes at the UNHCR registration center in Peshawar, Pakistan on June 19, 2017 ahead of World Refugee Day. Photo by Abdul Majeed/AFP
DUTERTE'S RIDE. President Rodrigo Duterte interacts with injured soldiers whom he allowed to be flown back to Manila via the presidential plane on June 20, 2017. Photo by Richard madelo/Presidential Photo
ROYALTY. Britain's Queen Elizabeth II sits alongside her son Britain's Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, as she delivers the Queen's Speech during the State Opening of Parliament in the Houses of Parliament in London on June 21, 2017. Photo by Carl Court/AFP/Pool
TALKING TO SUPPORTERS. US President Donald Trump speaks at a rally on June 21, 2017, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa after a Republican victory in a closely-watched election in Georgia. Photo by Nicholas Kamm/AFP
IN MEMORIAM. Portraits of victims of forced disappearances hang on empty chairs during the ceremony to commemorate the National Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances at Constitution Square in Guatemala City on June 21, 2017. Photo by Johan Ordonez/AFP
CARDINALS. Manila Archbishop Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle blesses the tomb of late Jaime Cardinal Sin to commemorate the latter's 12th death anniversary in the crypt inside the Manila Cathedral on June 21, 2017. Photo by Angie De Silva/Rappler
YOGA DAY. Indian students take part in a yoga session on International Yoga Day in Chennai on June 21, 2017. Photo by Arun Sankar/AFP
EXODUS. Passengers disembark from a ship at Surabaya seaport in East Java on June 22, 2017 as part of Indonesia's mass exodus to their respective home towns ahead of the Eid ul-Fitr festival. Photo by Juni Kriswanto/AFP
AIR STRIKES. Smoke rises around buildings following a reported air strike on a rebel-held area in the southern Syrian city of Daraa, on June 22, 2017. Photo by Mohamad Abazeed/AFP
MARAWI CLASH ANNIVERSARY. Activists call on Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte to end martial law in Mindanao during a protest in Manila on June 23, 2017. Photo by Noel Celis/AFP
–Rappler.com