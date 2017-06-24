These reusable canvas or katsa flour bags are locally sourced and could inspire the communities in Malay to produce eco-friendly bags for tourists and residents

Published 8:30 AM, June 24, 2017

BORACAY, Philippines – Malay Sangguniang Bayan member Maylynn Aguirre-Graf is pushing for "eco-friendly bags and reusable containers" to reduce the impact of plastic film bags on Boracay's environment.

Come July 15, the municipal government of Malay will implement the ordinance restricting the consumption of plastic bags in Malay, Aklan.

Graf said "in the future, the local government will be handing out katsa (woven cloth) bags for free to tourists arriving at Caticlan port, stamped with the logo of Malay local government."

These reusable canvas or katsa flour bags are locally sourced and could inspire the communities in Malay to produce eco-friendly bags for tourists and residents.

The councilor said massive information dissemination and environmental awareness of Municipal Ordinance 320 series of 2012 are also being undertaken in the barangays and among establishments and stakeholders in an effort to eliminate the consumption of littered bags.

The ordinance encourages the public to use alternative packaging materials such as woven bags (bayong), banana, and taro leaves or to "bring your own bags" to protect the town's canals, creeks, rivers, lakes, and other waterways.

The local law, which was approved on October 2, 2012, also prohibits the use of styrofoam/styropor as containers for food, produce, and other products, and the use and selling of plastic bags for dry goods by business establishments.

Any business establishment violating the law will be meted penalties of P1,000 for the first offense and P1,500 for the second offense.

For the third offense, the violator will be fined P2,500 and will face imprisonment of not less than a month but not more than 6 months, plus cancellation of permit to operate for one year.

Five years ago, the Sangguniang Bayan of Malay also enacted Municipal Ordinance 311 series of 2012 prohibiting littering, dumping, and throwing of garbage and other waste materials. – Rappler.com