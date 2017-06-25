A program of the Department of Social Welfare and Development hopes to 'give former drug dependents a sense of responsibility and belonging' while 'strengthening the disaster resilience and response of communities'

Published 12:06 PM, June 25, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – A program of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) hopes to turn drug surrenderers into advocates of disaster risk reduction.

During the Rehabinasyon public forum on Wednesday, June 21, DSWD Secretary Judy Taguiwalo introduced Yakap Bayan (Embrace of the People), a program that aims to turn recovering drug dependents to community leaders.

With Yakap Bayan, DSWD will provide rehabilitation and reintegration to drug dependents, but within the agency's mandate as head of the response cluster of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.

"Gagamitin nating daluyan ang programa para sa pagpapalakas ng disaster resilience and response ng mga komunidad at bigyan ng sense of responsibility and belonging ang mga dating lulong sa ilegal na gamot," Taguiwalo told the audience on Wednesday.

(We will use the program as a way to strengthen the disaster resilience and response of communities, and give former drug dependents a sense of responsibility and belonging.)

Under the program, a drug dependent who has surrendered will undergo rehabilitation for 6 months. They will receive medical and psychosocial services, including detoxification and counseling.

"Unti-unti na rin silang gagawa ng community service sa puntong ito, and this does not have to be center-based, it can be community-based," Taguiwalo explained.

(They will also gradually participate in community service at this point, and this does not have to be center-based, it can be community-based.)

After 6 months, Taguiwalo said drug surrenderers will enter the reintegration phase that will last for 18 months.

"Sila ay bibigyan ng training sa livelihood and sa skills training, at iba pang capacity-building activities lalo na sa mga gawaing disaster response sa pagitan ng bawat community service," she said.

(In between every community service, they will be given livelihood training and skills training, and other capacity-building activities especially in disaster response.)

The program hopes to turn recovering drug dependents from volunteers to advocates who will promote government's disaster preparedness campaign.

"Sa huli ang layunin natin ay gawin silang mga leaders na maaring mag-organisa ng mga trained disaster responders at umaksyon sa mga panahong kailangan," Taguiwalo added.

(In the end, the goal is to turn them into leaders who can organize trained disaster responders and who can act in times of need.)

The social welfare secretary said it is important to remember that drug surrenderers can also contribute to the development of our country.

"It is not only a question of education, but also of modeling, [of] how important it is for the local government officials, local enforcers to be themselves models in addressing the drug problem and helping those who have surrendered change their lives for the better," she added.

Launched almost a year ago, the Duterte administration's campaign against illegal drugs has already seen the surrender of 1,306,389 drug users as of June 13, based on figures from Philippine National Police. – Rappler.com