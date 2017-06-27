Undersecretary Jesus Hinlo Jr also admits knowing a Negros Occidental gambling lord, who was his client until just before he was appointed to the DILG

Published 6:45 PM, June 27, 2017

BACOLOD CITY, Philippines – Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Undersecretary Jesus Hinlo Jr dismissed corruption allegations against him as "black propaganda."

In a press statement he read on Tuesday, June 27, Hinlo denied the issues against him reported in a June 20 Rappler story, where he and two other DILG undersecretaries were accused of irregularities by unnamed DILG officials and employees, who are also calling for their ouster.

Hinlo allegedly attempted to bypass the DILG's procurement system, and supposedly engaged in “money-making enterprises” through the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) and the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP).

"I would like to make clear that despite being the undersecretary for public safety, I was never given by former DILG Secretary Ismael Sueno the authority to promote or reasign BJMP or BFP personnel nor was I ever given the authority to handle the budget or manage the BJMP prisoner's meal allowance," said Hinlo.

"For the record, I have not participated in any bidding process of the DILG bids and awards committee (BAC), as, in fact, I am not a member of the said BAC because my previous appointment in the BAC was cancelled upon my request," he added.

Hinlo also said he only wanted the procurement system "reviewed" because its present design makes it "difficult for Filipino manufactures to qualify, participate and win in the bidding process."

"It is my personal belief that the Philippine government must have a procurement system that would favor Filipino manufacturers and those products produced by factories within the Philippines. The Philippines must industrialize to create more jobs for the Filipinos. I also believe that the procurement system be made simpler and less technical," he said.

Ties with a drug lord?

The DILG undersecretary is also accused of keeping ties with Edgar “Tolikoy” Mellama, an alleged gambling and drug lord from Negros Occidental.

Hinlo admitted knowing Mellama, who was his client when he was a private law practitioner.

"Mr. Mellama was a client of mine specifically in his business interest in Bingo Milyonaryo and Peryahan ng Bayan of the PCSO (Philippine Charity Sweeptakes Office). However, I ceased being his lawyer effective June 30, 2016, because of my then expected entry to government service. In fact, I ceased my private law practice due to my appointment at the DILG," Hinlo said.

Mellama, a self-confessed illegal gambilng operator, yielded to the police regional headquarters on July 19, 2016. He was under the drug watchlist of the Philippine National Police.

Meanwhile, Hinlo also expressed his full support to his fellow undersecretaries John Castriciones and Emily Padilla, "whom I see as dedicated and non-corrupt public officials loyal to the President and to the Filipino people.

In April, the 3 DILG undersecretaries wrote a letter to President Rodrigo Duterte accusing then-DILG chief Sueno of corruption.

This later led to Sueno's dismissal from the DILG.

On June 1, the Office of the President received a letter from "concerned" officials and employees of the DILG, begging President Rodrigo Duterte to fire the 3 undersecretaries for alleged corrupt practices. – Rappler.com