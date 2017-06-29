(UPDATED) President Rodrigo Duterte announces his plan to sack the CDC chief at the NEDA Board meeting on June 27

Published 10:37 AM, June 29, 2017

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – President Rodrigo Duterte wants to sack Clark Development Corporation (CDC) Chief Executive Officer and President Noel Manankil for alleged "corruption."

Duterte voiced his plan to fire the CDC chief at the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) Board meeting on Tuesday, June 27, several sources who attended the meeting told Rappler.

The sources said the President only mentioned Manankil's position but did not name him during the meeting. Duterte reportedly suspects the CDC chief has been accepting money for certain projects and deals, one source said.

There were also reports of Manankil being friendly with Chinese gambling tycoon Jack Lam who has earned the President's ire for being "mayabang" (arrogant) and for allegedly bribing government officials. In December, Duterte accused Lam of bribery and "economic sabotage" but no case against him was pursued.

Lam owns Fontana Leisure Parks and Casino, a longtime locator at the Clark Freeport.

Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade had recommended Manankil for the position. Manankil was CDC vice president for administration and finance when Tugade headed the government corporation under the previous administration.

Tugade attended the Tuesday NEDA Board meeting where the President reportedly announced his plan to sack the CDC chief. Duterte supposedly gave instructions to Tugade about Manankil during a private conversation on the sidelines of the meeting.

On Wednesday, June 28, Duterte said in a speech that he was "about to fire" a government official in Pampanga.

"I am about to fire somebody from here. If it is proven that humingi siya ng pera, may opisyal dito na tatanggalin ko (If it is proven that he asked for money, there's an official here I will remove)," Duterte said at the Clark Air Base on Wednesday.

P2M for permits?

At the anniversary of the Philippine Chinese Charitable Association Incorporated at the Manila Hotel on Wednesday night, Duterte gave more clues.

"Now, there's somebody there sa (at the) Clark Air Base. I'm just waiting for the – I will fire him maybe tomorrow or – basta (whatever)," he said.

This official, claimed Duterte, asks for P2 million from locators requesting for permits from the CDC. This, he said, was based on "reports" that had reached him.

"Eh kasi doon ang balita, locator pagka maghingi na ng permit to start to contract – a contractor starts to build, eh humihingi ng P2 million (The news there is that when a locator asks for a permit, a contractor starts to build, the official asks for P2 million)," said Duterte.

He even made light of the report, saying that if the official made that much money, he'd be earning more than the Philippine president.

"Putang ina, ako nagtitiis ako ng P130,000 na suweldo, ikaw P2 million kada pirma mo? O di palit na lang tayo ng trabaho (Son of a bitch, I make do with my salary of P130,000, you get P2 million for every signature? Let's just swap jobs)," said Duterte.

At the Clark Air Base, Duterte launched into a tirade against corruption in government, calling out "directors" who he claims are most susceptible to becoming corrupt.

"That's why we aren't progressing because government is full of thieves, especially those of you who are below, the directors. I will not hesitate to fire you even if you've been there for the last 25 years," said Duterte in a mix of English and Filipino.

Manankil issued a statement Thursday afternoon, denying the allegation. (READ: Clark Dev't Corp chief denies corruption claims, goes on leave)

In his first year, Duterte has fired several high-ranking officials including Interior Secretary Ismael Sueno, National Irrigation Administration chief Peter Laviña, and two Bureau of Immigration (BI) deputy commissioners who were his fraternity brothers.

He fired Sueno and Laviña based on corruption allegations against them which reached him, which both categorically denied. The President has yet to order an investigation into the corruption claims.

Al Argosino and Michael Robles lost their jobs as the BI deputy commissioners after they were accused of extorting P50 million from Lam for the release of hundreds of Chinese nationals working at the latter's Pampanga casino without the proper work visas. Both are facing charges before the Ombudsman. – Rappler.com