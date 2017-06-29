The PNP is also reportedly considering sending the two errant cops to Marawi, where government troops are battling terrorists

Published 3:05 PM, June 29, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Two Mandaluyong City cops were disarmed and relieved from their posts after being caught on video berating and hitting two men who had apparently violated a barangay (village) drinking curfew.

In the video, which went viral on Facebook, two policemen are seen berating the two men, who are seated. One cop, identified as Police Officer 1 (PO1) Jose Julius Tandog, began hitting one of the men with a wooden stick after they began arguing with the cops.

The other cop, PO1 Chito Enriquez, did not hit the two but merely stood there as his colleague began hitting the curfew violators. The cops were also seen in the video holding their issued firearms.

In a press briefing on Thursday, June 29, Philippine National Police (PNP) spokesman Chief Superintendent Dionardo Carlos said the two are now under the custody of the Eastern Police District after being disarmed and relieved.

Carlos noted that the two cops are seeking a settlement with the victims over the possible criminal cases against them. They cannot, however, settle the administrative cases that will be filed against them.

"Napakalungkot, nahihiya kami dahil despite mas maraming pulis [na] nagtratrabaho ng matitino, may ganitong pulis na hindi dapat nasa hanay namin," said Carlos.

(It's sad. We're embarrassed because despite the sheer number of police who are just doing their jobs, there are cops who shouldn’t even be among our ranks.)

PNP chief Director General Ronald dela Rosa earlier made a visit to the police station where the two were deployed. He is reportedly considering sending the two cops to Marawi, where government troops are still trying to flush out terrorists. – Rappler.com