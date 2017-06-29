The bodies of the 4 Maute members are unclaimed, prompting the city government of Iligan to bury them in a government-built apartment type graveyard

Published 6:55 PM, June 29, 2017

ILIGAN CITY, Philippines – Six bodies from Marawi City were buried on Thursday, June 29, including 4 suspected Maute terror group members along with two civilians at the San Roque Cemetery in barangay Dalipuga.

The 4 bodies were the ones killed in an ambush by armed men on a police convoy on the evening of June 10 in Pantar, Lanao del Norte. The convoy carried the 4 suspected terrorists who died.

The 3-car police convoy was attacked by unidentified men. In the exchange of fire, the 4 suspected Maute members were killed and one police officer identified as William Santos was wounded.

The convoy was on its way to Cagayan de Oro City when they were attacked.

The 4 men were arrested together with Ominta Romato Maute, the matriarch of the Maute family in Masiu, Lanao del Sur, June 9, 2017.

The bodies of the 4 suspected Maute members were unclaimed, prompting the city government of Iligan to bury them in a government-built apartment type graveyard.

The two other bodies were recovered from Marawi City during the early days of the conflict. A woman and a man, they were believed to have been killed by the Maute terror group.

Antonio Flores, Community affairs head of the Office of the City Mayor said that there are already 17 bodies buried at the cemetery.

Flores said that though they have limited resources, the city government will bury the dead, but he also appealed that the dead from Marawi should also be buried in other cemeteries as they have limited resources.

The burial of the bodies were blessed in a Christian rite.

Some residents near the cemetery expressed their dismay when they learned that some Maute terrorists are going to be buried there.

Flores, however, said they will bury all the bodies that would come to Iligan City, regardless if they are civilians or terrorists. – Rappler.com