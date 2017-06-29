While Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte says he doesn't want to interfere in China's domestic affairs, he thanks the Chinese tycoon for being 'kind' to Filipinos

Published 10:10 PM, June 29, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte prefers not to interfere with China's probe into the bribery allegations against Chinese billionaire Huang Rulun.

Huang, once described as a "Good Samaritan" by Duterte, donated a mega drug rehabilitation facility in Nueva Ecija to help in the Philippine President’s war on drugs.

"Ayaw ko makialam diyan (I don't want to interfere there)," said Duterte on Thursday night, June 29, during a chance interview at a police camp in Davao City.

Nevertheless, he said he knows Huang to be among the richest Chinese and one who has been "kind" to Filipinos.

"This multibillionaire has 20 hotels. I would not comment on the domestic affairs of China, especially [on] one who has been kind to us, did not ask for anything, just wanted to be of service to his fellowmen," said Duterte.

Recalling the funds Huang has provided for drug rehabilitation centers in the Philippines, Duterte said he is still grateful to the Chinese tycoon, probe or no probe.

"Nagpapasalamat ako sa tulong niya (I am thankful for his help)," said Duterte.

The President refrained from speaking more, fearing his words may turn off some people.

"I would not venture any statement, because people might not like it," he said.

Last June 23, the Chinese government announced it was investigating Huang for supposedly being involved in bribery.

According to a Rappler source, Huang has been in jail since April.

The Palace, reacting to the investigation, said it respects China's drive to weed out corruption.

Duterte, in previous speeches, said of Huang, "He just came out of nowhere and went to my office and said that he would help me solve the drug problem."

The Chinese billionaire, who started his business in Binondo, Manila, donated P1.4 billion for two drug rehabilitation centers occupying a total area of 100,000 square meters.

Huang had first announced his intention to make the donation during a meeting with Duterte on July 27 last year in Malacañang. Before then, Huang had met Duterte twice, first on June 28, then on June 30 during Duterte's inauguration as president.

The two also met during Duterte's state visit to China last October.

According to Cabinet Secretary Leoncio Evasco Jr, Huang was introduced to Duterte by a common Chinese friend.

Huang is the founder of real estate conglomerate Century Golden Resources Group, a Chinese-based company that posted a $5-billion turnover in 2015, according to its website.

Century Golden owns 20 5-star hotels and 10 large shopping malls, including Century City complex in Beijing, and has investments all over China, in Hong Kong, the Philippines, Sweden, and Denmark.

The conglomerate has been listed among China's "Top 500 enterprises" 11 times since 2005. In 2009, it ranked second in terms of national real estate sales area and ranked 8th in gross sales nationwide. – Rappler.com