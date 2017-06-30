Military operations continue in Marawi City, but the AFP says 'portions of 4 remaining barangays remain problematic'

Published 3:53 PM, June 30, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – At least 82 government troops have been killed in Marawi City, where clashes between soldiers and terrorists are still ongoing, the military said on Friday, June 30.

Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) spokesman Brigadier General Restituto Padilla gave a breakdown of the latest death toll in Marawi City as of 6 pm Thursday, June 29:

Government casualties: 82

Civilians killed by terrorists: 44

Terrorists killed: 303

This brings the death toll from the month-long clashes to 429.

Padilla reported that government troops, local government, and civil society organizations have so far rescued 1,713 civilians. Government has also recovered 382 firearms from terrorists.

Military offensive operations continue in Marawi City, but the AFP said "portions of 4 remaining barangays remain problematic." (IN PHOTOS: Death and destruction in Banggolo, heart of Marawi)

"We wish to reiterate that government's policy not to negotiate with terrorists remains. Hence, any demands made inside Marawi hold no basis," Padilla said in a statement.

He added: "Let us continue to remind the public that the gravity of the offense of all these terrorists and their supporters is immense and they must all be held accountable for all their actions."

Padilla also warned the public of "reported planned attacks" of the New People's Army on "people-oriented programs and infrastructure projects."

"[We] request the citizenry of Mindanao and everyone else in the country to be on the alert and on the lookout. We also appeal to everyone to share information with authorities on suspicious persons and activities in their communities. If we work together, we can prevent this extortion related activities," he said.

President Rodrigo Duterte declared martial law in Mindanao on May 23, following clashes between the military and the Maute Group in Marawi City. (READ: TIMELINE: Marawi clashes prompt martial law in all of Mindanao)

The provincial government of Lanao del Sur is already finalizing plans about establishing tent cities for internally displaced Marawi residents who may return once the armed conflict is over. – Rappler.com