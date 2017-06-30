The soldier is shot by a colleague at the Military Intelligence Battalion of the 5th Infantry Division in Isabela

Published 6:44 PM, June 30, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – A military intelligence man died on Friday, June 30, after he was shot by a fellow soldier inside the headquarters of the 5th Infantry Division (ID) in the town of Gamu, Isabela in Northern Luzon.

Witnesses claimed the victim, a sergeant, was shot by a colleague at the Military Intelligence Battalion after a heated argument around 11 am on Friday, according to 5th ID spokesperson Captain Jefferson Somera.

The victim died as he was being rushed to the hospital inside the camp. He sustained two gunshot wounds, Somera said.

The suspect is a master sergeant who surrendered to authorities and is now detained inside the camp.

The commander of the 5th ID, Major General Paul Atal, said the incident will be investigated. “Kami ay nakikiramay sa pamilya ng nasawi nating kasamahan. Magsasagawa tayo ng masusing imbestigasyon kasama ang mga PNP Gamu, ukol dito at upang mapanagot ang suspek (We offer our condolences to the family of the slain soldier. We will conduct an investigation together with the local police of Gamu to hold the suspect responsible.),” Atal said.

Somera said Atal also gave orders to provide counseling to the troops. – Rappler.com