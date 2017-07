What wounds has the war on drugs inflicted on communities?

Published 2:00 PM, July 01, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – What’s the psychological impact of the war on drugs?

What culture does it instill?

Aside from the victims, what wounds have been inflicted on the community?

Over 7,000 deaths have been linked to the Duterte government’s war on drugs – both in legitimate police operations and vigilante-style or unexplained killings. – Rappler.com