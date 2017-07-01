Former president Gloria Arroyo stresses that the conflict in Mindanao is complex as even her 9 years as president from 2001 to 2010 were not enough to bring lasting peace to the region

Published 12:21 PM, July 01, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Former president Gloria Macapagal Arroyo strongly supports President Rodrigo Duterte's declaration of martial law in Mindanao.

"I'd like to use this opportunity to stand four-square behind President Duterte's declaration of martial law in Mindanao," Arroyo said Saturday, July 1, during the 52nd Inner Wheel Clubs of the Philippines induction ceremony where she delivered the keynote address.

Martial law was declared over the region immediately after the May 23 clashes in Marawi triggered by a botched military operation that targeted Abu Sayyaf senior leader Isnilon Hapilon. The conflict is now on its second month. (READ: TIMELINE: Marawi clashes prompt martial law in all of Mindanao)

Arroyo, former Deputy House Speaker, said that she is sympathetic to Duterte, urging the public to trust him, as he has access to confidential information that supported his decision.

"I've been president, and being president, you have information that others will not have," Arroyo said. "They help you make a decision but you cannot share all the information with others."

"So it is important that we just trust the President, because he knows what you don't know and he knows what he's doing so let us all support the martial law declaration of Duterte in Mindanao," Arroyo added.

She stressed that the conflict in Mindanao is complex as even her 9 years as president from 2001 to 2010 were not enough to bring lasting peace to the region.

Martial law was also declared under Arroyo's term, triggered by the bloody Maguindanao massacre that killed 58 people.

"By the time I became president, I inherited a battlefield in Mindanao. The rebellion had gained ground led by the MILF in 1972, and when there was a peace agreement in 1996, the MILF continued the rebellion and when I became president it became all complicated because of the ascendance of international terrorism and religious warfare after 9-11," Arroyo recounted.

Other formers

Arroyo joins past presidents who shared their views on the declaration of martial law in Mindanao.

President from 1992 to 1998, Fidel Ramos said he only agrees with imposing martial law over "parts of the region".

"Our government must take strong measures without abusing human rights out there, to limit the violence, without any violation of human rights," Ramos said in an earlier interview.

Now Manila Mayor Joseph Estrada, on the other hand, urged Duterte to declare an "all-out war" against terrorists, much like what he did during his term following a series of terrorist attacks in the southern islands.

Former president Benigno Aquino III has been quiet except to say he was still studying the situation, given his now-limited capacity as a civilian.

The declaration had met opposition from lawmakers, activists, and Marawi residents who filed petitions with the Supreme Court challenging the legitimacy of the declaration.

The petitions were consolidated and had undergone oral arguments. The Supreme Court is set to release its ruling on or before July 5. – Rappler.com