Published 1:17 PM, July 01, 2017
Updated 1:17 PM, July 01, 2017
FEAST DAY. Residents are soaked in water and soap bubbles at the Parada Lechon Festival celebrating the feast day of St John the Baptist in Balayan, Batangas, on June 24, 2017. Photo by Inoue Jaena/Rappler
HOLIDAY. Muslim children climb a rope ladder in a park by beach while celebrating the Eidul Fit'r holiday in Tel Aviv, Israel, on June 26, 2017. Photo by Jack Guez/AFP
DURIAN DELIGHT. Orangutans Ah Meng (L) and Comel (R) enjoy durian to mark the Singapore Zoo's 44th year anniversary on June 27, 2017. Photo by Roslan Rahman/AFP
US HEALTHCARE PROTEST. Supporters of Planned Parenthood dressed as characters from 'The Handmaid's Tale' hold a rally as they protest the US Senate Republicans' healthcare bill outside the US Capitol in Washington DC on June 27, 2017. Photo by Saul Loeb/AFP
ALLIANCE. A member of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) – an alliance of Kurdish and Arab fighters – is holed inside a room in the suburb of Dariya on the western city limits of Raqa on on June 27, 2017, after the SDF seized the area from the Islamic State (ISIS) group. Photo by Delil Souleiman/AFP
END OF RAMADAN. Pakistani youths ride a swing at the Lake View Park in Islamabad during the Eidul Fit'r holiday on June 27, 2017. Photo by Aamir Qureshi/AFP
HITTING THE MARK. President Rodrigo Duterte looks through the scope of a sniper rifle donated by China after an event in Clark Air Base in Pampanga on June 28, 2017. Malacanang Photo
MOONSOON. People gather by the Marine Drive seafront, waiting to be hit by breaking waves at high tide in Mumbai, India, on June 28, 2017. Photo by Punit Paranjpe/AFP
TRANSATLANTIC RACE. The Cunard cruise liner RMS Queen Mary 2 is reflected on a glass window as it sails along the Atlantic ocean during 'The Bridge 2017' transatlantic race on June 28, 2017. Photo by Loic Venance/AFP
HANDOVER PROTEST. A pro-democracy protester climbs on top of the Golden Bauhinia statue in Hong Kong on June 28, 2017, and stages a sit-in ahead of a visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping to mark 20 years since Hong Kong's turnover from Britain to China. Photo by Anthony Wallace/AFP
ROBOT FISH. AI-based robot fish known as MIRO (Marine Intelligent Robot), developed by South Korean company AIRO, swim in a pool during a demonstration at the Advanced Content Technology Expo in Tokyo on June 29, 2017. Photo by Kazuhiro Nogi/AFP
COVER. Students cover their heads with repurposed floor mats during the simultaneous Nationwide Earthquake Drill on June 29, 2017, at the Corazon Aquino Elementary School in Batasan, Quezon City. Photo by Darren Langit/Rappler
HORRORS OF WAR. Scattered bones and tattered clothes found in Banggolo, Marawi, on June 28, 2017 as the gun battle between soldiers and terrorists reaches its 6th week. Photo from Zia Alonto Adiong
FIRST YEAR PROTEST. A Mindanao native holds an anti-martial law placard at a protest near Malacanang Palace on June 30, 2017, marking President Rodrigo Duterte's first year in office. Photo by Rob Reyes/Rappler
'THE PUNISHER'. An enthusiast browses through a collection of toys on display at the 2017 ToyCon Pop Life FanXperience at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay on June 30, 2017. Photo by Ben Nabong/Rappler
– Rappler.com