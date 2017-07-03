Kalookan Bishop Pablo Virgilio David also presides over a Mass for victims of extrajudicial killings

Published 11:41 AM, July 03, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Hundreds of Catholics join the "Walk for Life" in Navotas City at around 5 am on Sunday, July 2, as the Duterte administration's war on drugs marks its first year. Paterno Esmaquel files this VLOG.

PATERNO ESMAQUEL, REPORTING:

Hello, ako po si Paterno Esmaquel. Nandito tayo ngayon sa Navotas City, kung saan ginaganap ang March for Life, laban sa mga nangyayaring pagpatay ngayon sa Pilipinas.

(Hello, I'm Paterno Esmaquel. We're now here in Navotas City, where a March for Life is being held against the killings now in the Philippines.)

Daan-daang tao 'yung mga sumama dito sa March for Life. Mga isang kilometro ang nilalakad namin ngayon mula sa San Ildefonso Church papunta doon sa San Jose Parish kung saan magkakaroon ng Misa na pinangungunahan ni Kalookan Bishop Pablo David.

(Hundreds of people joined this March for Life. We're walking around one kilometer from San Ildefonso Church to San Jose Parish, where a Mass will be held and presided over by Kalookan Bishop Pablo David.)

Dito sa Navotas, ito'y bahagi ng Diocese of Kalookan, kung saan marami na 'yung mga napapatay sa mga extrajudicial killings pati na rin doon sa mga anti-drug operations ng Philippine National Police.

(Navotas is part of the Diocese of Kalookan, where many have been killed in extrajudicial killings as well as in anti-drug operations by the Philippine National Police.)

So ito, nagdarasal sila ng Santo Rosaryo. Babalik kami para sa mas maraming updates tungkol dito sa March for Life sa Navotas City.)

(Here they are praying the Holy Rosary. We'll be back for more updates about this March for Life in Navotas City.)

Paterno Esmaquel, Rappler, Manila. – Rappler.com