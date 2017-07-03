While citing the multi-billion peso projects in Zambales, governor Amor Deloso says he won't encourage heavy industries in the province

Published 4:17 PM, July 03, 2017

ZAMBALES, Philippines – Zambales Governor Amor Deloso said his administration will not encourage heavy industries in the province, adding that boosting the tourism industry is the way to go for the province.

In his State of the Province Address (SOPA), Deloso said tourism remains the best industry for Zambales, as it is blessed with numerous natural resources, such as beaches, mountains and fauna.

Among the tourism projects that await implementation are the marking as national landmarks of Mount Tapulao, the highest mountain in the province; Mount Pinatubo Crater, a favorite destination for trekkers, mountain climbers and adventure-seekers; and the Hidden Shrine in San Marcelino, among others.



A cable car that will stretch from the summit of Mt. Tapulao down near the beach areas was also planned for construction.

“We have the most beautiful beach areas and natural resources that even the Philippine Sports Commission is requesting for a 200-hectare land space here for the construction of a Philippine Olympic Village, where all the Olympic-bound athletes will be trained,” Deloso said.

The governor said the project will open job and business opportunities to residents of Zambales. He noted that in the last hosting of PRISSA National Games, the business sector was very happy because of the estimated P46 million they earned in sales and services.



“With the help of Cong. Cheryl (Montalla) and the support of the Provincial Board headed by Vice Governor Angel Magsaysay, we are emerging as a primary province in the matters of tourism,” Deloso said.



For good governance, Deloso lauded former governor Vicente Magsaysay for donating 300 hectares of family land in Barangay Rosario to be established as a government center where the provincial buildings, including the Capitol, and all government offices will be transferred.



Likewise, Deloso’s family also donated 300 hectares of land in Barangay Bulawen where a new convention center will be constructed.



The provincial government, the governor assured, will not spend a centavo for these projects because the funds will come from the Private-Public Partnership program.



“And for the last 12 months, I can say that we earned 80 points. We had earned a good rating but we can do more,” Deloso said, as he commended the members of the provincial board and the vice governor for supporting his administration.



The SOPA was attended by all municipal mayors, councilors and other officials of the government and private sector. – Rappler.com