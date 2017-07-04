There are 13 candidates vying for the slot of retiring Supreme Court Associate Justice Jose Mendoza, with 3 of them to be interviewed on Tuesday, July 4

Published 8:41 AM, July 04, 2017

Bookmark this page to watch the interviews live at 10 am on Tuesday, July 4

MANILA, Philippines – The Judicial and Bar Council (JBC) is set to interview candidates vying for the Supreme Court (SC) slot to be vacated by Associate Justice Jose Mendoza, who will retire on August 13.

The JBC will interview on Tuesday, July 4, only 3 out of the 13 applicants, because the rest had already been previously interviewed.

The 3 are Court of Appeals Associate Justice Samuel Gaerlan, Sandiganbayan Associate Justice Alexander Gesmundo, and Deputy Ombudsman for Luzon Gerard Mosquera.

Watch the interviews live on Rappler. – Rappler.com