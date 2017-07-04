Social Welfare Secretary Taguiwalo, Health Secretary Paulyn Ubial, and Agrarian Reform Secretary Rafael Mariano have been bypassed twice by the Commission on Appointments

Published 4:10 PM, July 04, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte has reappointed 4 Cabinet secretaries who had been bypassed by the Commission on Appointments (CA).

Malacañang released the ad interim appointments of Social Welfare Secretary Judy Taguiwalo, Health Secretary Paulyn Ubial, and Agrarian Reform Secretary Rafael Mariano, and new Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu on Tuesday, July 4. Duterte signed the documents on June 1.

LOOK: New appointment papers of Cabinet secretaries Taguiwalo, Ubial, Mariano, Cimatu. | via @piaranada pic.twitter.com/7TWotpl7uu — Rappler (@rapplerdotcom) July 4, 2017

The CA bypassed Taguiwalo, Ubial, and Mariano after repeated cancellations of confirmation hearings which led to their failure to get the CA nod before Congress adjourned.

The 3 officials were first bypassed in March.

In her last confirmation hearing, Taguiwalo was grilled for her links with the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP). She said then that while the CPP endorsed her appointment to Duterte, she is not a member of the party.

Ubial is facing opposition for her stand on condom distribution. Senate Majority Leader and CA member Vicente Sotto III earlier warned that he would block her confirmation if she pushes through with her condom distribution program in schools.

The CA has already rejected two Duterte appointees: former foreign secretary Perfecto Yasay Jr and former environment secretary Gina Lopez.

There is a proposal in the CA to impose 3-strike policy among presidential appointees. Under the proposal, the CA may reject a presidential appointee after being bypassed thrice, but subject to a final decision of CA members. – Rappler.com