#DuterteLive: Philippine Air Force 70th anniversary
President Rodrigo Duterte leads the celebration of the Philippine Air Force's 70th anniversary. Watch! – Rappler.com
Watch President Duterte live on Rappler
President Rodrigo Duterte leads the celebration of the Philippine Air Force's 70th anniversary. Watch! – Rappler.com
Fields with * are required.
Thank You.
View your profile page here OR
Click close to continue.
Fields with * are required.
Thank You.
You have successfully updated your account.