Published 12:24 PM, July 05, 2017

ILIGAN CITY, Philippines – Three people found with explosives and bomb-making tools were arrested in Cagayan de Oro City early Wednesday, July 5.

Armed with a search warrant, the Cagayan de Oro City police, under the command of the Martial Law-Special Action Group (ML-SAG), raided the home of Irene Romato Idris in Aluba, Macasandig in Cagayan de Oro, which yielded explosives and bomb-making materials.

Police arrested Gazim Mantawazi Abdullah, Monaliza Solaiman Romato, and Tahera Romato Taher.

Police could not say if the suspects are related to Ominta Romato Maute, better known as Farhana Maute, the matriarch of the Maute family who led the attack on Marawi City. (READ: Who is Farhana Maute?)

Asked about the relationship of the suspects to the Maute matriarch, Superintendent Lemuel Gonda, Philippine National Police Region 10 spokesperson, said that he had no information on the matter.

“All information are directed to the ML-SAG,” Gonda said.

Gonda said police recovered the following:

4 M203 grenades (40mm HE)

1 blasting cap

9 volts battery w/ battery holder

1 c4 explosive

8 pcs detonating cord

19 100-watt incandescent bulbs

1 jungle knife

Suspected ammonium nitrate inside a plastic bag

Suspected ammonium nitrate inside a plastic bottle

The police officer added that the suspects were brought to the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) headquarters in Camp Edilberto Evangelista, the headquarters of the Army’s 4th Infantry Division in Patag, Cagayan de Oro City. – Rappler.com