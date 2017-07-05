Times Higher Education says UP, which ranks 200th, 'is largely seen as one of the best Filipino universities in national rankings and among the top institutions in Asia'

Published 2:15 PM, July 05, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The University of the Philippines (UP) is the only Philippine university that made it to the list of Times Higher Education's first Asia Pacific University Ranking 2017.

UP was 200th in the ranking released on Tuesday, July 4. According to Times Higher Education, UP "is largely seen as one of the best Filipino universities in national rankings and among the top institutions in Asia."

"Recent improvements include academic reputation and international faculty ratio," the university's Times Higher Education profile also read.

The Asia Pacific University Ranking 2017 ranked over 200 universities from 13 different nations in the region.

According to the list, the National University of Singapore is the top university both in Singapore and in the Asia Pacific.

Top 10, Asia Pacific University Ranking 2017 2017 Institution Country 1 NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF SINGAPORE SINGAPORE 2 PEKING UNIVERSITY CHINA 3 UNIVERSITY OF MELBOURNE AUSTRALIA 4 TSINGHUA UNIVERSITY CHINA 5 NANYANG TECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY SINGAPORE 6 UNIVERSITY OF HONG KONG HONG KONG 7 HONG KONG UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY HONG KONG 8 AUSTRALIAN NATIONAL UNIVERSITY AUSTRALIA

9 UNIVERSITY OF TOKYO JAPAN 10 UNIVERSITY OF QUEENSLAND AUSTRALIA

Here are the best universities in each of the 13 nations included in the list:

Australia - University of Melbourne (3rd) China - Peking University (2nd) Hong Kong - University of Hong Kong (6th) Indonesia - Bandung Institute of Technology & University of Indonesia (both 200+) Japan - University of Tokyo (9th) Macau - University of Macau (61st) Malaysia - Universiti Putra Malaysia & Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (both 121-130) New Zealand - University of Auckland (24th) Philippines - University of the Philippines (200th) Singapore - National University of Singapore (1st) South Korea - Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (13th) Taiwan - National Taiwan University (33rd) Thailand - Mahidol University (101-110)

Japan is the most represented nation in the list, with 69 universities.

According to Times Higher Education, it launched its first Asia Pacific University Ranking 2017 "to reflect the region's growing strength in the higher education sector."

The latest ranking adopts a methodology that consists of 13 performance indicators, but with weightings that were adjusted to reflect the younger profile of some of the universities in Asia Pacific:

Teaching (the learning environment): 25%

Reputation survey: 10%



Staff-to-student ratio: 4.5%



Doctorate-to-bachelor's ratio: 2.25%



Doctorates-awarded-to-academic-staff ratio: 6%



Institutional income: 2.25%

Research (volume, income, and reputation): 30%

Reputation survey: 15%



Research income: 7.5%



Research productivity: 7.5%

Citations (research influence): 30%

International outlook (staff, students, research): 7.5%

International-to-domestic-student ratio: 2.5%



International-to-domestic-staff ratio: 2.5%



International collaboration: 2.5%

Industry income (knowledge transfer): 7.5%

– Rappler.com