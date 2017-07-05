The Procurement Service, an agency under the budget department, provides updates on the status of equipment that the Commission on Audit says remain undelivered to the PNP

Published 2:50 PM, July 05, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The Procurement Service (PS), an agency under the budget department, said the purchase and delivery of firearms, ammunition, and other equipment intended for the Philippine National Police (PNP) is underway.

This was in response to a June 21 Rappler report on the findings of the Commission on Audit (COA), which said that nearly P3 billion worth of equipment paid for by the PNP remain undelivered, with some items overdue for 3 or more years.

In a June 28 letter signed by PS Executive Director Bingle Gutierrez, the agency provided updates on the status of the procurement process and delivery of PNP items.

For the 2,680 units of motorcycles worth P1.04 billion, the PS said these were fully delivered by December 2016.

Meanwhile, some P899.63 million worth of equipment were also delivered in April 2015.

The procurement process is ongoing for around P30.47 million worth of ammunition rounds (7.62mm ammo, 9mm rounds, and 5.56 M855 rounds), while the remaining balance for 12,368 units of Cal. 9mm has been contracted out and is awaiting delivery.

For the 297 units of Cal 5.56 assault rifles worth P43.21 million, the PS said this has also been contracted out and awaiting delivery, afer the PNP revised its specifications for the procurement of its 9mm pistols.

The PS also said procurement is ongoing for 48 units of handheld dual band communications.

Meanwhile, 318 units of patrol jeeps were fully delivered in June 2016, worth a total amount of P309.46 million. – Rappler.com