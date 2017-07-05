The shake drill will be held from July 14 to 17

Published 5:21 PM, July 05, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) chairman Danilo Lim on Wednesday, July 5, called for "volunteerism" as he officially launched the Metro Manila Shake Drill on Wednesday, July 5.

The launch is in anticipation of the drill to be held from July 14 to 17. The drill is in preparation for "the big one" or a major earthquake in the National Capital Region. (READ: How vulnerable is Manila to earthquakes?)

Before the launch, Lim called on Metro Manila residents to join the drill and to "take it seriously."

"Bolunterismo. 'Yan ang kailangang kailangan natin sa mga panahong ito where there seems to be too much cynicism, where there is such low regard for our welfare. Kailangang-kailangan natin iyan," Lim said.

(Volunteerism. This is what we need during these times where there seems to be too much cynicism, where there is such low regard for our welfare, we really need that.)

"Volunteerism, for me, is giving a part of ourselves, giving a part of our lives, giving a part of us to something we believe in...to something like this. Paghahanda para sa isa't isa (preparation for each other)," Lim added.

He urged the public to join in the exercises "even if there is no reward, even if there is no compensation."

While the launch was scheduled on July 5, the MMDA has been preparing since 2016, Lim said.

According to MMDA consultant Ramon Santiago, they are expecting that all of Metro Manila will be participating in the drill as "100% of local government units" have confirmed that they will take part in the drill.

Santiago added that the LGUs reached out to institutions such as schools and hospitals in their respective areas to join the drill.

4-day drill

It is the first time that the drill will be done in 4 days.

Santiago said the rationale for the extension is so that the metro can prepare for different scenarios – each day involves a different scenario that partner LGUs will play out.

All government agencies will only simulate a power outage on the first day, and will only hold evaluations on the third and fourth day.

On top of this, the NCR was divided into quadrants with their own additional simulations.

The west quadrant will simulate fire and bridge damage, the east will simulate building and bridge damage, and both north and south will simulate bridge damages.

At 4 pm, radio and television stations will broadcast an earthquake alarm which will signal the start of the drill.

The shake drill is not limited Metro Manila as the MMDA invited neighboring local government units to take part in the exercise. - Rappler.com