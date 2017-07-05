The Philippine President again threatens to eat members of the bandit group with 'salt and vinegar'

Published 7:35 PM, July 05, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte again made his threat to eat terrorists as he slammed the Abu Sayyaf Group for beheading two Vietnamese men.

"I will eat your liver if you want. I will just add salt and vinegar, I will eat it in front of you," said Duterte in Bisaya on Wednesday, July 5, during the 64th anniversary of the municipality of Hagonoy in Davao del Sur.

Before his threat, he expressed disgust for the brutal murders of the two Vietnamese. He called Special Assistant to the President Bong Go forward to show him images of the beheading on a mobile phone.

"Dito tayo magpaalipin? Ay putang ina! (We'll enslave ourselves to these people? Son of a bitch!)" said a frustrated Duterte.

He railed that he will have to explain himself to the Vietnamese government. Killings of hostages at the hands of the bandit group are an international embarrassment for the Philippines.

"What are you really trying to prove? You take the name of Allah in vain?" he said, addressing the Abu Sayyaf.

During his speech, Duterte again apologized for how terrorists were able to take control of Marawi City.

"I am very sad that the Marawi incident occurred during my administration," he said.

Early Wednesday morning, a resident of Basilan found the decapitated remains of Hoang Trung Thong and Hoang Va Hai, who were among the 6 kidnapped crew members of a Vietnamese cargo vessel attacked by the Abu Sayyaf on November 11, 2016.

The Abu Sayyaf is still holding 22 hostages, including 16 foreigners.

The terror group is known to behead its hostages unless ransom payments are made.

German national Jurgen Kantner, 70, was beheaded in February after the kidnappers' demand for P30 million ($600,000) was not met.

Last year, the group beheaded two Canadian hostages. – Rappler.com