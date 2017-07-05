The President tells Senator Manny Pacquiao, fresh from a bloody fight, that losing is a part of life

Published 9:01 PM, July 05, 2017

MANILA, Philippines - Senator and boxing champion Manny Pacquiao can still count President Rodrigo Duterte among his fans, despite his recent loss to Australian Jeff Horn.

Duterte himself roused support for Pacquiao, among his key allies in Congress, and gave some words of comfort during an event in Sarangani on Wednesday, July 5.

"Senator Emmanuel Pacquiao, yes, sir. Let’s give him a loud applause," said Duterte as he was acknowledging Pacquiao at the start of his speech.

The audience of soldiers belonging to the 1002nd Infrantry Brigade readily put their hands together for Pacquiao, who hails from Sarangani.

Duterte then told the boxer that losing is a part of life.

"Panahon-panahon lang ‘yan, Senator, weather-weather lang ang buhay," he said.

(It's not your time now, Senator. There are good and bad times in life.)

Pacquiao's loss last Sunday, July 1 was a crushing blow to his supporters.

Horn's win by decision put to a controversial end his bloody fight with Pacquiao in Brisbane, Australia. (HIGHLIGHTS: Pacquiao vs Horn - Battle of Brisbane)

It was Pacquiao's first loss since his 2015 fight against Floyd Mayweather Jr. – Rappler.com