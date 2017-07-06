(UPDATED) Runway 06/24, used for international flights was closed for a few hours for emergency repairs, says the Manila International Airport Authority

Published 1:10 PM, July 06, 2017

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – One of the runways of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) was closed for several hours on Thursday, July 6, due to emergency repairs.

Runway 06/24, used for international flights, was closed late Thursday morning after potholes were seen, the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) said.

The other runway, 13/13, used mainly by domestic flights, remained operational. International flights using aircraft no bigger than the Airbus A320, were able to use that runway.

Runway 06/24 was later reopened at around 1:30 pm, the MIAA said during a press briefing later in the day.

"The MIAA management seeks the understanding of the public in the interest of safety," the agency said in a post on Facebook.

Passengers may contact the following numbers to check the status of flights:

Terminal 1 : ‎8771109 local 765

Terminal 2: ‎8771109 locals 2880 and 2882

Terminal 3: ‎8777888 local 8144

Terminal 4: ‎8771109 local 4226

People may also send messages to the SMS hotline 09178396242, or the voice hotline 8771111. – Rappler.com