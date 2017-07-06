Potholes cause NAIA runway closure again
MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – One of the runways of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) was closed for several hours on Thursday, July 6, due to emergency repairs.
Runway 06/24, used for international flights, was closed late Thursday morning after potholes were seen, the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) said.
The other runway, 13/13, used mainly by domestic flights, remained operational. International flights using aircraft no bigger than the Airbus A320, were able to use that runway.
Runway 06/24 was later reopened at around 1:30 pm, the MIAA said during a press briefing later in the day.
"The MIAA management seeks the understanding of the public in the interest of safety," the agency said in a post on Facebook.
Passengers may contact the following numbers to check the status of flights:
- Terminal 1 : 8771109 local 765
- Terminal 2: 8771109 locals 2880 and 2882
- Terminal 3: 8777888 local 8144
- Terminal 4: 8771109 local 4226
People may also send messages to the SMS hotline 09178396242, or the voice hotline 8771111. – Rappler.com