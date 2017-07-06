Dela Rosa takes over following the suspension of his predecessor Avelino Andal

Published 3:05 PM, July 06, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Rappler talks to Romulo dela Rosa, the new administrator of the Philippine Coconut Authority.

Dela Rosa takes over following the suspension of his predecessor Avelino Andal.

Andal allegedly asked P1.50 per board foot of trees being cut in Basilan, Mindoro, Marinduque, and Quezon. He also supposedly ordered the collection of fees for transport permits, amounting to P90 million in Basilan alone.

How will Dela Rosa rectify the reported errors of his predecessor? Watch the live interview here on Rappler. – Rappler.com