Published 4:38 PM, July 06, 2017

BENGUET, Philippines – Police in Mankayan, Benguet intercepted a grey Tamaraw FX last Tuesday, July 4, which was reported carnapped on Monday night in La Trinidad, Benguet.

Police officers were surprised when they apprehended the suspects. The two accomplices were 14 years old while the driver was 13. They all came from Buguias, Benguet.

If the 3 kids really did the heist all by themselves, it would have meant they drove more than 93 kilometers.

The kids were turned over the Buguias municipality social welfare and development office.

According to the Benguet police, 55 yer old Avelino Puy-as reported that his Tamaraw FX bearing plate number TRA 632 was parked for a week along the road in Buyagan, Poblacion, La Trinidad and the last he checked was around 11:00 pm of July 3.

When Puy-as checked at around 4:00 am, however, the car wasn’t there anymore.

Mankayan police said they intercepted the FX at Poblacion at 9:30 am. It was turned over to SPO2 Mario Pol-ocan (IOC) of La Trinidad MPS on Tuesday afternoon. – Rappler.com