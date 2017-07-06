According to the MMDA, most violators are caught texting or taking a call while waiting at a stop light

Published 6:41 PM, July 06, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – In its first 12 hours of implementation on Thursday, July 6, 92 drivers were caught being distracted by their phones, making them the first violators of the Anti-Distracted Driving Act (ADDA) or Republic Act 10913.

"Most violations were texting and attending phone calls during traffic lights kapag nakastop (while at a stop). 'Yun talaga yung problema nila (It really is a persistent problem.)," Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) spokesperson Celine Pialago told Rappler.

The tally has not included the count of MMDA forces on the ground, as they are prioritizing their apprehension through their no-contact apprehension policy where they catch violators through closed-circuit television cameras, then serving the violation later.

"Kasi kapag yung confrontation, mas minimal kapag imamaximize natin yung no-contact apprehension and at the same time, kapag kuha ka ng CCTV camera, mas evident nanagviolate ka, unlike na kapag nasa ground, ang tendency yung motorista idedeny naman nila yun eh, baka magkaron pa ng sagutan with our enforcers," Pialago said.

(We can minimize confrontation with our enforcers if we maximize the no-contact apprehension, and it's easier to catch violators recorded in CCTV cameras, unlike on the ground, motorists would just deny, which may end up with a fight.)

According to Pialago, the CCTVs were strategically placed near traffic lights to catch those who would use their phones during a stop.

Making calculations and watching clips through one's phone are also considered violations of the ADDA.

Drop from first?

According to Attorney Victor Nuñez, liaison officer of the MMDA, the number of people caught dropped when compared to the initial implementation of the ADDA on May 18.

"Ang mga naapprehend ngayon ay mas kakaunti kaysa sa unang inimplement natin sa last month kasi yung ano namin kanina as of 3:30, 72 apprehensions. The last time, more than 100 na," Nuñez told Rappler. (The number fell this time because as of 3:30 we recorded 72 apprehensions, by that time in the first implementation, we already recorded more than 100.)

Nuñez credited the drop to the information campaign they held through their active relations with the media, he said.

He added that social media also helped as many of their infographics were shared online.

"Through the media na rin, social media, napaghandaan na rin ng mga motorista (Through the media and social media, the motorists were able to prepare),"

Nuñez said.

Implemented at last

The Anti-Distracted Driving Act was passed into law a full year ago in July 2016.

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) first implemented the law on May 18, but suspended it 5 days later following confusion from motorists and lawmakers.

The DOTr failed to execute an information campaign ahead of the ADDA implementation – which they should have done as soon as the law was approved – causing the delay.

During the law's suspension, the DOTr revised confusing implementing rules and regulations and provided an information campaign plan as asked by Congress.

The Anti-Distracted Driving Act is a response to the dangers of driving while using cellphones and other gadgets.

The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) reported in 2015 that using cellphones while driving has been one of the top causes of road crash incidents. A total of 1,290 incidents recorded from 2012 to 2014 were caused by drivers using their mobile phones.

The Anti-Distracted Driving Act is limited to just mobile phones and other gadgets, and does not cover other possible distractions on the road. – Rappler.com