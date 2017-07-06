Out of the 92 first violators of the Anti-Distracted Driving Act, 51 are motorcycle drivers

Published 7:42 PM, July 06, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Car drivers came to the roads prepared today.

This is the message of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA), after recording the first-day violation tally of the Anti-Distracted Driving Act (Republic Act 10913) which was enforced on Thursday, July 6.

It turns out, motorcycle drivers dominated the list.

Of the 92 recorded violators of the first 12 hours of implementation, 51 were motorcycle drivers.

According to MMDA liaison officer Victor Nuñez, they were surprised with the decrease of cars being apprehended, but not with motorcycle drivers having the most violations.

"Tendency nila kapag intersection (Their tendency when they stop at an intersection, they will always get their cellphones tapos magsa-swipe, titingin ng messages (then they would swipe and look at their messages). Yun na talaga yung practice (That's really the practice)," Nuñez told Rappler.

On the other hand, he said that car drivers did a good job purchasing mounts and placing them on the safety zones prescribed by law.

He then lauded taxi drivers as they recorded only one apprehension out of the 92.

"Most of the taxis now ang tendency naka-mount na and they are using bluetooth device kumbaga napaghandaan na nila," Nuñez said. (Most taxi drivers now have mounts and they are using bluetooth-enabled devices. In short, they prepared for it.)

Advice for violators

According to Nuñez, violators don't have an excuse to answer calls and texts unless they are really important. (READ: What you need to know about the Anti-Distracted Driving Act)

If so, motorists need to park first "where they will not cause obstruction or delay."

"If they are really in dire need to reply or send text messages, please park your motorcycles, even just to the sidewalk," Nuñez said. But he clarified that they need to go back to the road fast as sidewalk traffic would also get obstructed.

He recommended what car drivers have done: that motorcycle drivers buy mounts and use bluetooth devices.

"Kung naka-mount puwede mong pindutin, kahit reject call o mabilis lang na message, bawal yung dudukutin mo sa bulsa at hahawakan mo nang matagal habang nasa stop light," Nuñez said.

(If it is mounted, you may press it just to reject calls or to send a quick [and short] message. You can't pull it out of your pocket and hold it while you're waiting at a stop light.) – Rappler.com