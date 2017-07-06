Malacañang has yet to come out with a statement regarding the pardoning of the 10 political prisoners

Published 11:14 PM, July 06, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday, July 6, pardoned 10 political prisoners detained at the New Bilibid Prison.

According to a Facebook post by the Karapatan Alliance for the Advancement of People's Rights, the following National Democratic Front of the Philippines members were pardoned and released from the prison:

Emeterio Antalan

Ricardo Solangon

Joel Ramada

Apolonio Barado

Jose Navarro

Generoso Rolida

Arnulfo Boates

Manolito Matricio

Josue Ungsod

Sonny Marbella

Malacañang has not yet released a statement regarding the pardoning of the 10.



– Rappler.com