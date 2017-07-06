Duterte pardons 10 political prisoners – Karapatan
MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday, July 6, pardoned 10 political prisoners detained at the New Bilibid Prison.
According to a Facebook post by the Karapatan Alliance for the Advancement of People's Rights, the following National Democratic Front of the Philippines members were pardoned and released from the prison:
- Emeterio Antalan
- Ricardo Solangon
- Joel Ramada
- Apolonio Barado
- Jose Navarro
- Generoso Rolida
- Arnulfo Boates
- Manolito Matricio
- Josue Ungsod
- Sonny Marbella
Malacañang has not yet released a statement regarding the pardoning of the 10.
– Rappler.com